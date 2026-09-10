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Richarlison approaches FIFA to terminate his Tottenham contract

Richarlison approaches FIFA to terminate his Tottenham contract
Richarlison approaches FIFA to terminate his Tottenham contract REUTERS

Richarlison is reportedly exploring legal options with FIFA to rip up his current deal at Tottenham.

The 29-year-old was a shock omission from Tottenham’s final 25-man Premier League squad and has been demoted to the under-21s.

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Richarlison came close to leaving to re-join Everton in the summer in a separate but still linked move for Iliman Ndiaye.

According to talkSPORT, the Brazilian has now turned to FIFA in a bid to get out of his current Tottenham contract.

Richarlison believes the demotion gives him legitimate grounds to terminate his contract, despite having one year remaining.

It’s been widely reported that Richarlison has accepted an offer to return to Brazil with Vasco Da Gama.

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