REVEALED: Why Southampton winger Sulemana's Ajax move fell through
Ajax have missed out on Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

FIFA rejected the deal when submitted by Ajax after paperwork was not completed in time to beat the Dutch transfer deadline this week.

Ajax and Southampton had agreeed a loan arrangement for the Ghana international.

But when the contracts were submitted to FIFA, the transfer was rejected by the governing body due to the deal being settled after the deadline fell.

Ajax had hoped to sign Sulemana as a replacement for Steven Bergwijn after his sale to Al Ittihad.

