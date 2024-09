REVEALED: US Soccer met with Klopp before Pochettino appointment

US Soccer chiefs met with former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp over the summer.

Klopp met with US Soccer officials to discuss the national team job, says the The Athletic.

The German held several round of talks with US Soccer, though ultimately there was no commitment.

Instead, the Americans turned to former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine was confirmed new USA coach this week.