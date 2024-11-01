REVEALED: The one Sporting CP player Amorim wants at Man Utd

Tribal Football
Ruben Amorim wants to bring Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande with him to Manchester United.

The departing Sporting CP coach plays consistently with a three-man defence and The Sun says he wants Diomande to join him at United to add depth to his options.

A centre-back trio of Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt and Lisandro Martinez would be an initial first-choice, but for now, Amorim lacks options in reserve

Veterans Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof could all be on the move at the end of the season.

Diomande's contract at Sporting carries a £70m buyout clause. 

