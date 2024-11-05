REVEALED: Ten Hag was unhappy with Man Utd signing Zirkzee, Ugarte

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag didn't even want to sign Joshua Zirkzee this summer.

The Dutch forward was one of the INEOS-driven signings brought into the club in the off-season.

Zirzkee and Manuel Ugarte are two who sacked manager Ten Hag did not approve of buying.

The Sun reports that Ten Hag was even more unhappy when Zirzkee showed up to pre-season overweight.

The forward has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League, scoring on his debut against Fulham but failing to hit the target since then.

Ten Hag's patience quickly wore thin, with the report adding that he felt the striker was not ready for the Premier League.