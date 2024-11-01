REVEALED: Size of deal Amorim agreed with Man Utd

Manchester United’s incoming coach Ruben Amorim is set for a bumper payday.

The Portuguese head coach, who is leaving Sporting CP in the next two weeks, will get a huge pay rise.

Amorim is only 39, but United are ready to commit to him and his coaching staff.

Per The Mail, Amorim's contract will see him earn around £6.5 million-a-year at United.

That sum would put him at around the same money that Erik ten Hag was earning.

The Dutchman, who did have a year and a half left on his deal, was sacked on Monday.