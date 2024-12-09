REVEALED: Ratcliffe was furious with Ashworth's Man Utd claim

Manchester United axed sporting director Dan Ashworth for one reason above all others.

Ashworth spoke during an interview with the BBC about the decision to keep Erik ten Hag in the summer.Asked about his role in that decision, considering Ten Hag soon lost his job, Ashworth stated he was not involved as he only started working at the club on July 1. Ashworth's words left co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe furious, says the Daily Mail.

United, after flirting with various other managers, announced Ten Hag’s extension on July 4.

“Dan Ashworth is clearly one of the top sporting directors in the world,” minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said in February.

“I have no doubt he is a very capable person. He is interested in Manchester United because it’s the biggest challenge at the biggest club in the world.

“It would be different at City because you’re maintaining a level. Here it’s a significant rebuilding job. He would be a very good addition.”

