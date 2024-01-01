REVEALED: Man Utd boss Ten Hag was furious with Antony

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was furious with winger Antony at one stage last season.

The Dutch coach brought in Antony to the club from his old side Ajax in the summer of 2022.

However, the Brazilian has consistently struggled to justify the high fee that was paid for his signature.

Per The Athletic, Ten Hag tore into Antony when the latter was upset at being asked to fill in at left-back during a 1-0 loss to Arsenal.

Antony had made a similar annoyed gesture when he was asked to play the same role against Liverpool in a 4-3 FA Cup win earlier in the season.

Ten Hag ripped into the Brazilian after the Arsenal game, and also criticised him after a 2-0 win over Everton.