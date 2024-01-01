REVEALED: Kudus West Ham deal carries buyout clause

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus could leave West Ham this summer.

The creative star, who joined from Ajax over a year ago, has an £85 million release clause in his contract.

Kudus is one who manager Julen Lopetegui will want to keep in his squad this coming season.

However, the Spaniard may have no choice, with Sky Germany stating he is available for the above-stated sum.

But he has not told the club that he wants to leave, while there is no team willing to pay such a sum.

Kudus will have to impress a great deal in the coming season to command such a fee.