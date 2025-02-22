REVEALED: Glazers can rid Man Utd of Ratcliffe - this year

Tribal Football
The Glazer family could yet sell Manchester United this year - and take co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe with them.

Ratcliffe, who bought a 27.7 per cent stake in the club in 2023, is under growing pressure after a disastrous year involved for his company, Ineos.

Bloomberg says Ratcliffe could be forced out over the coming six months.

The Glazers have the option to sell United in six months' time, which would include Ratcliffe also losing his stake.

The report does add that Ratcliffe would have the option to make his own bid first.

But an outright buyer could not be blocked by Ratcliffe if he failed to to meet the Glazers' price first.

