Ex-Chelsea defender Bogarde reveals coaching career change

Former Chelsea and Ajax defender Winston Bogarde has revealed he's now a private defensive coach.

Bogarde counts on Ajax stopper Jorrel Hato and PSV's Ryan Flamingo as among his clients.

He told ESPN: “Last summer I started for myself as an individual trainer for the defenders.

“I thought there was very bad defense. With my insight and experience I can analyze the situation and I can also do it in practice. I think I have the overall picture.

"My attitude and mentality are added to that. That makes a package. At Ajax I showed that for years. ”