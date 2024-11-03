Ex-Chelsea defender Bogarde reveals coaching career change

Tribal Football
Former Chelsea and Ajax defender Winston Bogarde has revealed he's now a private defensive coach.

Bogarde counts on Ajax stopper Jorrel Hato and PSV's Ryan Flamingo as among his clients.

He told ESPN: “Last summer I started for myself as an individual trainer for the defenders.

“I thought there was very bad defense. With my insight and experience I can analyze the situation and I can also do it in practice. I think I have the overall picture.

"My attitude and mentality are added to that. That makes a package. At Ajax I showed that for years. ”

