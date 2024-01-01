Reiss says becoming Man City’s Under-18s lead coach was the "perfect step" in his career

Oliver Reiss has spoken about what a great decision it was to become the new Lead Coach for Manchester City’s Under-18s side this season.

Reiss replaced Ben Wilkinson after he moved from Lead Coach of the Under-18s to the Elite Development Squad at City.

The new lead coach spent 17 years coaching at Hertha Berlin’s Academy and cannot wait to get started with some of club’s most talented youngsters.

“I spent nearly my whole career with Hertha Berlin and I’m very thankful for that.”

“But I think it was time for my next step. There was some options in first teams and other Academies in Germany but when you get the opportunity to work for Manchester City, one of the biggest clubs in the world and with talented players and great facilities it was not really a hard decision for me”

The Under-18s squad travel to Leeds United this weekend and Reiss opened up about how much of a big step up this move is.

“It’s a big step but a perfect step for me.”

“Developing players is the main part of my job but on the other side I’m here to compete and I like the competitions.”

“When I hear ‘Premier League’ I get excited. So playing against clubs and their Academies which I saw from Germany, now I get the opportunity to play with my team against those teams, I can’t wait to start the season!”