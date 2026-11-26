Redknapp calls for Chelsea to make a move for out of contract Van Dijk: They should try...

Jamie Redknapp has suggested Chelsea make a move for Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk as they seek to solve their defensive issues.

Van Dijk, now 35 years old, sees his contract expire in June 2027 and the legendary Liverpool captain could depart for free if fresh terms aren't agreed soon.

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Speaking to Sky Sports on November 20, he said he had no idea where he would play next season, sparking transfer rumours after being with Liverpool for a decade.

"If it's getting extended, we'll see then. If not, then I'm going to say goodbyes in the summer."

Speaking to Sky Vegas, Redknapp called for Premier League rivals Chelsea to snap up the towering Dutchman for free in what would be one of the most shocking moves next summer.

"I don’t know for sure, he might end up staying. I hope he does. They should try and get Virgil van Dijk in the summer. That’s what I’d do. Just someone there, you’re not going to get five years out of him, but I still think he’s got two years at the top.

"I think he’d be a great signing. He might want to go to the MLS. He might want to go somewhere. But he might fancy London. And if he doesn’t sign a new contract at Liverpool, that’s who they should try and sign."

Van Dijk has won eight trophies with Liverpool, including two Premier League titles and the Champions League. His leadership and experience in commanding a side could benefit Chelsea, who will certainly consider him when the January transfer window rolls along.

From January 1, 2027, Van Dijk can negotiate and sign a pre-contract with a club outside England. He will have several clubs to choose from in the New Year as Liverpool weigh up a new deal which could see Van Dijk stay until he is nearly 40 years old.