Real Sociedad president Aperribay: Zubimendi rejected Liverpool without conditions
Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay insists Martin Zubimendi's decision to reject a move to Liverpool had nothing to do with the promise of a new contract.

The midfielder turned down Liverpool over the summer as the Reds were willing to pay his buyout clause.

“There has been no conversation with Zubimendi to renew the contract,” he said. "There hasn’t been one now and there hasn’t been one before. He didn’t put any conditions on us.

“He understood the moment and knew that it was a market in which some players were already going to leave, and he understood that it was time to stay at Real Sociedad.

"He has not made it a condition for us to renew nor have we talked about it. The conversation with Martín was short and quick.”

