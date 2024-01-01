Tribal Football
Real Sociedad goalkeeper Remiro on Chelsea radar
Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro could be set for a move to England this summer.

The Spanish shot stopper, who is his nation's no.1 at Euro 2024, is the latest goalkeeper the Blues are eyeing.

Chelsea do have Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic, while Kepa Arrizabalaga is also back after a loan spell at Real Madrid.

However, at least two of those three players may be leaving during the summer.

Remiro may be one of the replacements, with the club said to be chasing him as an undisputed no.1, per Mundo Deportivo.

Sanchez and Petrovic fought for the shirt this past season but did not impress sufficiently.

