Real Madrid sweating on Mbappe's injury as France plan to not replace him for Belgium clash

Kylian Mbappe has picked up an injury whilst on duty for France as Real Madrid worry about his time off the pitch.

Mbappe suffered a left-knee tendon injury while playing for France against Turkey on Friday night. The World Cup winner appeared to hyperextend his left knee while taking the shot that ended up being the only goal in the 1-0 win on the night.

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The new France head coach, Zinedine Zidane spoke on the knock and revealed that Mbappe has been forced to leave the side.

“It’s not great. Unfortunately I think he is going to have to go home. We don’t want to take any risks,” Zidane told French broadcaster TF1. “He overextended his knee while shooting. It’s not very encouraging.”

French media also claim that it is unclear whether Mbappe will be replaced in the squad for the rest of the international games against Belgium, Italy and Turkey once more.

Real Madrid are said to be worried about Mbappe's involvement in the El Clasico against Barcelona on the 25th October, but the severity isn't known yet as the club wait for MRI results.

The Spanish sides' next La Liga game isn't until the 10th October, giving the striker roughly three weeks before the Clásico