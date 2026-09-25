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Bournemouth maintain firm stance on Chelsea target Scott

Bournemouth are not ready to sell Chelsea target Alex Scott
Bournemouth are not ready to sell Chelsea target Alex ScottJohn Sibley / Action Images via Reuters

Chelsea's interest in Alex Scott is no secret but Bournemouth are determined not to lose him halfway through the season.

The midfielder's long-term future continues to look uncertain, and Chelsea are the club with the clearest interest in pursuing a deal at this stage.

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He is valued internally at over €110 million (£94.6m), but that does not mean he is going to be readily available in the next transfer window.

While Bournemouth do have an expectation that enquiries will land, they intend to reject any immediate approach for Scott.

Sources continue to insist they believe Scott will see out this entire season with Bournemouth - and that means Chelsea are going to have to think carefully about their approach to midfield recruitment.

Chelsea previously made an offer in advance of €70m for Scott that was rebuffed. While he is still a top target, the plan is ideally to make sure they do land a new signing in the January window.

Manu Kone from Roma is a top alternative to Scott, while it is not impossible that Lamine Camara of Monaco could yet reemerge after his failed move in the summer. Within the Premier League, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton is a player of interest.

Chelsea can be expected to make advances on all fronts ahead of the January window to ensure they have complete clarity over what is - and what is not - possible.

There is also the possibility that Chelsea make early inroads with Bournemouth to make sure they are the club that lands Scott in the next summer window.

Chelsea have had an intriguing start to this season. They have played more entertaining football than last term, but there is a need for them to take longer-lasting control of games, and to have better protection for their defence.

That is why the midfield is such a key area of focus for Xabi Alonso, and why Chelsea will put in plenty of groundwork in the market to ensure they are well-placed to make the most effective moves.

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