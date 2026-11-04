Real Madrid remain clear on JJ Gabriel deal despite Man United update

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Man United teenager JJ Gabriel.
Man United teenager JJ Gabriel.Profimedia

Real Madrid are preparing the final stages of a bold transfer move for Manchester United's teenage prodigy JJ Gabriel.

The 16-year-old formally asked to leave United last month, after a request for his youth registration to be cancelled, which would allow him to leave Manchester and join a new club without a compensation package.

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Gabriel has not trained in Manchester since scoring a hat-trick on his UEFA Youth League debut against Sabah back on September 10th, and he's since been reportedly training in Barcelona and Madrid.

As the saga rolls on, United's chances of retaining him appear to be fading fast, but they do still hold one strong card in the negotiations.

United can block any temptation to tear up his current contract, which would delay a move away, and ensure the teenager cannot join a new employer until at least January.

However, that will not deter Los Blancos, who are ready to wait until 2027 if needed to complete a deal.

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