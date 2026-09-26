Mendieta backs Haaland to make Barcelona move after Man City charges: He won't want to stay

Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Gaizka Mendieta has spoken on the future of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Haaland was reportedly removed from media duty with Norway after the club were found guilty of alleged financial breaches as the club deals with situation that could see them relegated and stripped of their titles.

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News emerged on Friday claiming that City had been found guilty on all but one of the 115 charges that were brought against them by the Premier League back in 2023.

Such news could be devastating for the club, leading to players being desperate to leave if the side are severely punished.

City face the possibility of a punishment ranging from a points deduction to outright expulsion from the Premier League, meaning players such as Haaland may want to jump ship before it's too late.

Speaking to Casinolyze, Mendieta spoke on Haaland's future and why he thinks he may be perfect for Spanish giants Barcelona.

"Erling Haaland’s future is interesting. Let's see how things pan out at Man City and whether it turns out to be successful. Players like Haaland want to win trophies. I agree that if he moves, which could happen, the price tag will be massive, certainly not below a hundred million. That is just the way it is.

"In terms of where I see him, I could imagine him at both Madrid and Barça. However, I sense that Barça's style would be better for him, and perhaps better for the club too. The way he makes those runs and his power in the box suits the Hansi Flick style quite well.

"We are talking about something quite far down the line, but if things don't work out at City this season or over the next couple of seasons, he is still very young and very ambitious. He won't want to stay at a club where they aren't winning trophies."

Haaland is currently with the Norway squad for the extended international break and he has plenty of time to ponder his future before club football returns.