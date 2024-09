Real Madrid draw up plans for Man City midfielder Rodri

Real Madrid are eyeing a deal for Manchester City midfielder Rodri for next season.

AS says Real Madrid has the midfielder on the radar.

The Spanish giants plan to try to sign Rodri next summer.

And the only club Rodri would consider leaving City for is Real Madrid.

However, the Spain midfielder has not ruled out signing a new contract with City.

Rodri's current contract with the English giants runs until the summer of 2027.