Maresca: Jackson must repay debt to Chelsea teammates

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is counting on Nicolas Jackson tonight against Real Betis in the Europa Conference League final.

Jackson is available for the UEFA final, despite his suspension after being sent off at Newcastle United earlier this month.

Asked if he believes the striker will be seeking to make amends, Maresca replied: "I hope so.

"I hope so because I think Nico is in debt with his teammates. And the reason why is because in that moment, Newcastle away was for us the most important game. And he left his teammates with ten players for one hour. So for sure he's in debt.

"For sure he's a good guy. For sure he recognised the mistake. He apologised to his teammates. That is very important. And I'm sure that tomorrow he's going to do a very good game for us."

He added, "Now we have to prove ourselves tomorrow that we can win the title. We played many games this season in this competition. Now we have just one more. But for sure, me personally, but the message for the players is exactly the same. Every day is a chance to prove that we want to improve. And we want to compete for important titles."

 

