James admits Caicedo the key for Chelsea in ECL final

Chelsea captain Reece James is under no illusions of the quality they face in tonight's Europa Conference League final against Real Betis.

James has dismissed claims Chelsea are favourites for the Wroclaw showdown.

He said, "The game is going to be a high-class game against a high-class opposition who have a number of high-class players, but we will set up strong and set out to win.

"I think the message from our manager has been clear from day one. You can’t neglect any competition you are in, and you need to give it your all. At the end of the day, it’s another huge European competition, just look at the game tomorrow against such a big team with such a big history."

Caicedo the key

James believes the midfield battle could be key, with Moises Caicedo's performance sure to be a factor.

He added, "When he first arrived, he found it difficult from what he told me. But this season he has grown so much as a person and a player – and English is getting better, which helps!

"He’s key to our team and he’s the only player to have played every Premier League game this season. I think it shows how much and how well he has done."