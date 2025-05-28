Jorgensen ready for Chelsea ECL final: Sanchez very supportive

Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen says he's up for tonight's Europa Conference League final against Real Betis.

Jorgensen will start for Chelsea in Wroclaw.

And the Dane said on Tuesday: "I’m really happy with how it’s gone.

"The year has been good. There have been ups and downs, but I have learned a lot, and this year has made me a much better goalkeeper than I was before.

"I have got experience of games at the highest level in the best league in the world, and also just training at Cobham every day with a new goalkeeper coach. You have to learn his mentality and his training, so I just take in new experiences and try and get better. I think I have learned a lot this year."

Sanchez great support

Jorgensen has been Chelsea's keeper in the competition and says he appreciates the support from senior No1 Robert Sanchez.

"I try to help him as much as I can when he is playing, and I know he has done the same when I am playing," Jorgensen explains. "It’s not his decision if he is playing Premier League or cup games, and it’s not my decision, it’s the gaffer’s decision.

"There is good competition, very hard competition. He is a very good goalkeeper and we learn a lot from each other. Pushing every day to show we are better than the other will help get us to a higher level.

"We have a good relationship. We have had some food together outside the pitch, with other team-mates as well, and we get along good. The best way is to have a good and healthy rivalry with a lot of competition."