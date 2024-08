Real Betis made deadline day double bid for Man Utd pair

Real Betis failed with a deadline day double raid on Manchester United yesterday.

The Daily Mail says Real Betis made loan bids for Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, 32, and Brazilian winger Antony, 24.

Real Betis made the approach on the final day of the transfer window - but United chose to reject both bids.

Eriksen's contract with United expires next summer.

Antony, for his part, has a deal until the summer of 2027, with an option for another year.