RB chief Klopp makes clear management return plans
RB chief Klopp makes clear management return plans
Jurgen Klopp remains committed to his job with Red Bull.

There have been claims Klopp is unsettled in his role as Red Bull's global football director, having only started the post in January.

The news has sparked speculation linking him with the Real Madrid job in recent weeks.

However, the Telegraph says Klopp has let it be known he remains committed to his Red Bull post and has no plans to return to the bench.

Indeed, the former Liverpool manager is unlikely to consider any football return until 2026 - if ever.

