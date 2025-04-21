Liverpool legend Lawrenson calls for transfer "urgency"

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson says they need to make a new left-back addition a priority for the summer market.

Lawrenson isn't convinced Andrew Robertson and Kosta Tsimikas are the best options for the Reds if they want to compete on all fronts next season.

He told talkSPORT: “I think they might sign a left-back and a right-back.

“And the thing about Trent (Alexander-Arnold), going once the guy comes in, he's under pressure isn't he?

"He knows that everybody's kind of looking and thinking, are you going to be as good as Trent Alexander-Arnold? In the times he's played (Conor Bradley), he's played very, very well.”

He continued: “It's different when all of a sudden you know you're going to play every single game.

“So I think they'll sign a right-back, I think they'll sign a left-back. Left-back probably more urgently than a right-back.”