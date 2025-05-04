Ratcliffe to axe staff member after 46 years with Man Utd

Tribal Football
Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to axe Marie Marron after 46 years with the club.

A further round of cuts, which could affect over 200 members of staff, is now due under Ratcliffe.

The Daily Mail says among those under threat is football administrator Marron.

Marron - who joined United in 1978 - is expected to leave at the end of the season.

Marron currently acts as as a liaison between United and a number of major footballing bodies, including the FA, FIFA and UEFA. 

