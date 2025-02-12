Ratcliffe launching more staff cuts at Man Utd

Tribal Football
Owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to axe over 100 Manchester United staff as part of his ongoing cost-cutting strategy. 

While the exact number remains unspecified, reports suggest it will exceed 100 but stay below 200. 

This follows an earlier plan to cut 250 jobs, roughly a quarter of the workforce, to balance the club’s finances. 

The savings are expected to support new manager Ruben Amorim in strengthening the squad with fresh signings, per The Mirror.

United are currently struggling in 12th place, facing the prospect of their worst league finish since 1990. 

The club has not commented on the latest redundancy plans.

