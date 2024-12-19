Ratcliffe injects £79M into Man Utd ahead of January transfer market

Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has injected a further £79M into the club.

The British petrochemicals billionaire has now paid around £1.5BN in total for his shares in the club and further investments.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Mail, this money is not meant to be for new players in the form of transfer fees.

Ratcliffe is focused on ensuring that United is being run in the most streamlined way possible.

The goal is to eventually get out of the present PSR situation, which sees United with too many losses over a three year period to sustain another big spending spree.

Ratcliffe has also decided to change the name on his United shares from himself to his company INEOS.