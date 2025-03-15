Ratcliffe: I'll quit Man Utd if abuse reaches Glazer levels

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe says he's prepared to walk away if the abuse reach the levels of what the Glazer brothers receive.

Ratcliffe admits he's now copping the brunt of the frustration of fans with majority owners Joel and Avram Glazer based in the US.

"I mean, I can put up with it for a while," Ratcliffe told The Times. "I don't mind being unpopular because I get that nobody likes seeing Manchester United down where they are, and nobody likes the decisions we're having to make at the moment.

"If I draw a bit of the ire, I can put up with that. But I'm no different to the average person. It's not nice, particularly for friends and family.

"So, eventually, if it reached the extent that the Glazer family have been abused, then I'd have to say, look, enough's enough guys, let somebody else do this.

"They can't really come to a match, the Glazers. They've retreated into the shadows a bit now, so I'm getting all the stick.

"We bought in and I haven't seen them since. It's, 'thank you, Jim, you're doing a really good job'.

"At the moment, I don't have security, I don't have to walk around like that. But it would defeat the object, wouldn't it? You couldn't tolerate it at that level, it just wouldn't be fun."