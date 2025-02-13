Ratcliffe fears Man Utd may collapse financially unless costs are cut this season

Owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly fears Manchester United could face financial collapse unless drastic cost-cutting measures are taken.

The INEOS chief is set to slash between 100-200 more jobs at Old Trafford in his ongoing efforts to stabilize the club’s finances.

Ratcliffe, who paid £1BN for a 27.7% stake in United last year, has already reduced staff numbers by 250 since taking control.

He has also cut ambassador pay, including that of legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, which has angered supporters.

According to The Guardian, Ratcliffe believes he has “little choice” but to implement sweeping cost reductions across the club.

Despite United losing £300M over three years, insiders claim the club would have “run out of cash” without his £240M investment.