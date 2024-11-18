Ramsdale facing extended spell on Southampton sidelines

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Southampton shot stopper Aaron Ramsdale's start to life at the club has been made more challenging.

The goalkeeper knows that he needs to be at his best to help the club avoid relegation.Per Daily Echo, a suspected fractured finger may keep him out of action for some time.

He was unable to play for England during the international break and now has to miss club games.

Southampton, bottom of the Premier League, face a run of games until Christmas that sees them play only top ten opponents.

Alex McCarthy will have to come in goal for those games, until Ramsdale is fully fit.

