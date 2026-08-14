Free agent Jadon Sancho keen on move abroad following Man Utd exit as clubs circle

Jadon Sancho is seeking a move abroad after becoming a free agent.

Sancho was one of United's marquee signings in the summer of 2021, alongside both Raphaël Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo but his career quickly declined after he failed to find his feet in the Premier League.

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The 26-year-old is on the hunt for a new permanent home for the first time in five years after loans at Chelsea and Aston Villa were followed by his United exit this summer.

United decided not to activate the one-year extension in his contract and the club take a huge £73M loss on the winger who the BBC report is preferencing a move abroad despite receiving offers from Premier League clubs.

Fiorentina have rejected the chance to sign the 26 year old according to reports but Qatar side Al-Rayyan and his former club Borussia Dortmund are also said to be interested.

Sancho has been training at non-league Flixton to maintain fitness before the new Premier League campaign which starts in just one week, suggesting he will be without a club when the season kicks off.

As he enters his prime, Sancho reflects the decline of fellow England international Dele Alli who were both once England's most valuable young players and now find themselves without a club.

Alli spent time abroad and he joined Como in an attempt to rebuild his career, but played just 10 competitive minutes. Sancho could follow a similar path once again in what is a dramatic downfall.