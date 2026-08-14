Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Free agent Jadon Sancho keen on move abroad following Man Utd exit as clubs circle

Free agent Jadon Sancho keen on move abroad following Man Utd exit as clubs circle
Free agent Jadon Sancho keen on move abroad following Man Utd exit as clubs circleČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Maciej Rogowski

Jadon Sancho is seeking a move abroad after becoming a free agent.

Sancho was one of United's marquee signings in the summer of 2021, alongside both Raphaël Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo but his career quickly declined after he failed to find his feet in the Premier League. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 26-year-old is on the hunt for a new permanent home for the first time in five years after loans at Chelsea and Aston Villa were followed by his United exit this summer. 

United decided not to activate the one-year extension in his contract and the club take a huge £73M loss on the winger who the BBC report is preferencing a move abroad despite receiving offers from Premier League clubs. 

Fiorentina have rejected the chance to sign the 26 year old according to reports but Qatar side Al-Rayyan and his former club Borussia Dortmund are also said to be interested. 

Sancho has been training at non-league Flixton to maintain fitness before the new Premier League campaign which starts in just one week, suggesting he will be without a club when the season kicks off. 

As he enters his prime, Sancho reflects the decline of fellow England international Dele Alli who were both once England's most valuable young players and now find themselves without a club. 

Alli spent time abroad and he joined Como in an attempt to rebuild his career, but played just 10 competitive minutes. Sancho could follow a similar path once again in what is a dramatic downfall. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueJadon SanchoDele AlliCristiano RonaldoRaphael VaraneManchester UnitedAston VillaFootball transfers

Related Articles

Tributes flood in for double European Cup winner Jimmy Rimmer who has died at 78

Youri Tielemans apologises to Aston Villa fans after Man United comments

Tielemans apologises for 'Man United are above Aston Villa' comment