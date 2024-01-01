Quansah still pinching himself over Liverpool breakthrough

Liverpool starlet Jarell Quansah admits he is still struggling to accept his meteoric rise.

The centre half is now a firm player in the first team at Anfield, with new manager Arne Slot taking charge this summer.

Quansah was at Bristol Rovers in League One on loan a year and a half ago.

“I was waiting for the moment for it to click and stuff like that, but I don’t think I’m going to get used to what happened last season,” he told club media.

“I’m always a person who wants to improve and kick on. “I look at the positives and the negatives, and I just try to take it all in and try to improve for the next season really.

“That’s what my reflecting sort of told me. It was just about how to kick on and how to be the best version of myself.

“It’s more of the same and to just keep improving. Like I said before, try to be the best version of myself and just keep getting better and better on the training pitch and be a sponge and take in everything that I can.”