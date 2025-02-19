Tribal Football
QPR boss Cifuentes full of praise for Spurs loanee Yang after full debut

Ansser Sadiq
On his full debut, Tottenham loanee Yang Min-hyeok recorded his first goal involvement as QPR triumphed 4-0 against Derby County.

The 18-year-old showcased his skill with a lovely touch before setting up Ilias Chair for the third goal in the 57th minute.

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes expressed delight at the teenager’s impact on a memorable Friday night.

"He did well. He gave us a lot of positive things. He showed great quality for the third goal with the assist for Illy, and he had good situations in one-v-ones," he said after the game. 

"We need to go step-by-step with him because we know he comes from a different league and these are his first few months in the UK, but he has been training at a good level and I am very happy with him."

The winger was given an 8/10 in the player rating for the game by West London Sport.

