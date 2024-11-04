Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
PSG willing to consider offers for Arsenal, Man Utd target Kolo Muani
PSG willing to consider offers for Arsenal, Man Utd target Kolo Muani
Randal Kolo Muani is weighing up his options at PSG ahead of the January market.

The striker has battled for minutes this season under coach Luis Enrique.

L'Equipe says Arsenal and Manchester United are among clubs keen on the France international.

And Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "A transfer of Randal Kolo Muani in the upcoming winter transfer window is no longer ruled out! 

"PSG and the 25 y/o striker are open to options where he can get regular playing time. Understand there are already several requests for a loan with an option to buy, especially from the Premier League.

"In the 1-0 win against Lens on Saturday, he spent 90 minutes on the bench. His contract runs until 2028."

