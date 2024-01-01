Tribal Football
Most Read
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
Napoli coach Conte: Ask the club why Osimhen not selected
Man Utd chiefs determined to reach Ugarte deal with PSG
Lukaku disagrees with Chelsea's treatment of Sterling

PSG urging Man Utd to close Ugarte deal

PSG urging Man Utd to close Ugarte deal
PSG urging Man Utd to close Ugarte deal
PSG urging Man Utd to close Ugarte dealAction Plus
Paris Saint-Germain have offered Manchester United their midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

The defensive midfielder is one who the Parisians are hoping they can sell or loan out this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Telegraph, United have the chance to bring in Ugarte on loan with an obligation to buy.

The 23-year-old is a top target for manager Erik ten Hag, who wants to bring in more steel to his midfield.

While Ugarte is not a favourite of PSG boss Luis Enrique, he is liked at Old Trafford.

United do not want to sign him permanently this summer due to Premier League PSR issues.

Mentions
Premier LeagueUgarte ManuelManchester UnitedPSGLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
PSG sideline Ugarte amid Man Utd talks
REVEALED: Ugarte "pushing" to join Man Utd
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Osimhen to Chelsea is ON; Man City face Gundogan competition; Atalanta & Lookman face-off