PSG urging Man Utd to close Ugarte deal

Paris Saint-Germain have offered Manchester United their midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

The defensive midfielder is one who the Parisians are hoping they can sell or loan out this summer.

Per The Telegraph, United have the chance to bring in Ugarte on loan with an obligation to buy.

The 23-year-old is a top target for manager Erik ten Hag, who wants to bring in more steel to his midfield.

While Ugarte is not a favourite of PSG boss Luis Enrique, he is liked at Old Trafford.

United do not want to sign him permanently this summer due to Premier League PSR issues.