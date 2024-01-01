Tribal Football
PSG midfielder Ugarte due in England today for Man Utd medical
PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte is set to be in England today for a medical with Manchester United.

Terms between all parties have been settled over a permanent transfer for the Uruguay international.

The Athletic's David Ornstein is reporting: "Manuel Ugarte travelling to England today for medical ahead of joining Man Utd from PSG.

"MUFC deal for 23yo Uruguay int’l midfielder €50m + €10m adds (performance/success) - #PSG initially wanted €60m fixed."

The Uruguayan will be United's fifth signing of the summer.

