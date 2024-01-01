PSG midfielder Ugarte due in England today for Man Utd medical

PSG midfielder Ugarte due in England today for Man Utd medical

PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte is set to be in England today for a medical with Manchester United.

Terms between all parties have been settled over a permanent transfer for the Uruguay international.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Athletic's David Ornstein is reporting: "Manuel Ugarte travelling to England today for medical ahead of joining Man Utd from PSG.

"MUFC deal for 23yo Uruguay int’l midfielder €50m + €10m adds (performance/success) - #PSG initially wanted €60m fixed."

The Uruguayan will be United's fifth signing of the summer.