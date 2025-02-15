Tribal Football
PSG eyeing summer move for Liverpool defender Konate

PSG are eyeing a summer move for Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate.

ESPN reports PSG are showing interest in the defender.

The French giants are looking for a new centre-back partner for Marquinhos - and their sights are set on Konaté.

The player himself is positive about a move to PSG.

It is not clear how much Liverpool is expected to demand to sell the centre-back, or whether the club is open to a transfer.

Konate's contract with Liverpool runs until the summer of 2026.

