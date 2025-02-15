Liverpool in contact with agents for PSG midfielder Zaïre-Emery
Liverpool are lining up a move for PSG midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery.
Foot Mercato says Liverpool have made contact with the player's agent in recent weeks to see if there is room for negotiation.
Zaire-Emery has a deal with PSG to 2029.
At just 18 years old, the midfielder has already surpassed the 100-game mark for the Parisian club and last year became the youngest player to play in a Champions League knockout match.
It's suggested PSG will be prepared to sell for €65m this summer.