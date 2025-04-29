PSG lodge complaint with UEFA over Arsenal treatment

PSG have lodged a complaint against Arsenal ahead of tonight's Champions League semifinal.

The first-leg will be staged on Tuesday night at Emirates stadium.

And RMC says PSG have made a complaint to UEFA over the restrictions on the number of away fans allowed inside the stadium.

PSG have been limited to 2,500, despite their previous clash at Arsenal saw 3,000 PSG fans allowed into the away section of the ground.

PSG chiefs have been left unimpressed, though it's also been revealed only 2,000 tickets have been allocated for Arsenal fans for the second-leg next week at the Parc des Princes.