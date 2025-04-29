Tribal Football
Most Read
Greenwood matches Drogba's Olympique Marseille record
Bellingham sends message to Real Madrid fans: I gave my all, but...
Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni blasts celebrating Barcelona players
'I just worry' - Man United legend reveals concerns over Matheus Cunha transfer

PSG lodge complaint with UEFA over Arsenal treatment

Paul Vegas
PSG lodge complaint with UEFA over Arsenal treatment
PSG lodge complaint with UEFA over Arsenal treatmentNEIL HALL / EPA / Profimedia
PSG have lodged a complaint against Arsenal ahead of tonight's Champions League semifinal.

The first-leg will be staged on Tuesday night at Emirates stadium.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And RMC says PSG have made a complaint to UEFA over the restrictions on the number of away fans allowed inside the stadium.

PSG have been limited to 2,500, despite their previous clash at Arsenal saw 3,000 PSG fans allowed into the away section of the ground.

PSG chiefs have been left unimpressed, though it's also been revealed only 2,000 tickets have been allocated for Arsenal fans for the second-leg next week at the Parc des Princes.

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeaguePSGArsenal
Related Articles
Arteta: Arsenal players want to produce something never before seen against PSG
Odegaard: Arsenal can beat PSG - just like we did against Real Madrid
'Trialist' trains with senior Arsenal squad ahead of UCL semi