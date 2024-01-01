Forest's Bowler praised for versatility after Preston debut

Nottingham Forest loanee Josh Bowler made his first Championship start for Preston North End.

He was impressive in the contest on Sunday against Blackburn Rovers, which ended 0-0.

Advertisement Advertisement

Their manager Paul Heckingbottom has certainly been impressed by the Forest star.

“Josh is his own biggest critic. He could play anywhere off the front line, but his favorite position is just off the right, because that’s where he has been comfortable playing,” Heckingbottom told the Lancashire Post.

“He is a good footballer who can play off either side, even in those spaces as a number 10 as well.

“He does things a bit differently, which is what we want. Certainly, if you were preparing against a team with Josh in it, you have to be wary of what he’s got. When I am working with Josh, there are other bits of his game we want to work on and help him improve. That’s one reason he wanted to come here.”