Premier League Team of the Week: Impressive Arsenal stars grab narrow win against Chelsea

Another weekend of Premier League action has passed as the division continues to take an early shape.

Arsenal took down Chelsea 2-1 to maintain their perfect start to the season, as did Manchester City with a 1-0 victory at home over Coventry.

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Elsewhere, Liverpool used a fast start to down Ipswich 2-0, while Crystal Palace fought back twice to beat Fulham 3-2 away from home.

Based on Flashscore's player ratings system, it's time to select the Premier League Team of the Week.

Premier League Team of the Week Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City) - 8.5

Donnarumma had to be on his game as City snuck past Coventry, having been called into action several times.

The Italian saved two big chances and prevented 1.76 goals to help City make it three straight wins to begin the campaign.

Defenders

Ezri Konsa (Arsenal) - 8.0

Konsa did not look out of place on his first start for Arsenal as he marshalled the defence well against Chelsea.

The England international won eight duels and made six clearances and a perfect last-man tackle to stop Morgan Rogers from breaking through.

Bobby Thomas (Coventry) - 8.2

Despite ending on the losing side, Coventry's Thomas put together quite an impressive display from an individual point of view.

The centre-back made six clearances and a game-high four interceptions, as well as clearing an effort off the line and making a last-man challenge.

Interestingly, no other player took more shots than him (5), while he also created one big chance.

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - 8.7

The imperious Van Dijk was untroubled against Ipswich as Liverpool notched their first win of the season.

The Dutchman made three tackles and clearances apiece, while no other player made more progressive passes (15) or progressive carries (10).

Van Dijk v Ipswich Flashscore

Midfielders

Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) - 8.7

Looking like a player rejuvenated, Gakpo produced his third and fourth goal contributions of the season for Liverpool at Ipswich.

Gakpo notched both assists for Alexander Isak's double with two defence-splitting passes, with his second a clever outside-the-foot pass.

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) - 9.1

Odegaard continued his superb early-season form against Chelsea with a silky creative performance, topped off with the game-winning goal early in the second half.

No other player created more than his two big chances from four key passes as he earned a 9.1 Flashscore player rating – the highest of the weekend.

Odegaard v Chelsea Flashscore

Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth) - 8.6

Tavernier enjoyed his outing at Newcastle despite Bournemouth not managing to close out the victory for the third time already this season.

He instinctively netted the Cherries' opener, meaning he has scored in each of his last three visits to St James' Park.

Christos Tzolis (Arsenal) - 8.3

Tzolis kept himself as an outlet for Arsenal out wide and always looked to cause Chelsea trouble with his delivery.

The Greece international made four key passes, and it was his lock-picking ball into Odegaard's path which created the Gunners' second goal.

Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) - 8.7

Two goals from marauding wing-back Mitchell were key to helping Palace come back twice to beat Fulham on the road.

Mitchell smashed in Palace's first equaliser, while his second came with a hint of good fortune, with Fulham failing to clear their lines.

Forwards

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - 8.5

Just the single goal for Haaland against Coventry, but the opportunities were there for him, which may have gone in on another day.

Haaland slammed a header home in a match where he had four shots and eight touches inside the box.

Kai Havertz (Arsenal) - 8.4

Havertz haunted his former side by having a significant impact in both of Arsenal's goals.

He netted the equaliser after cutting inside and striking at the near post, and it was his clever dummy which caused the opening for Odegaard to strike.