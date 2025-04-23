Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Premier League respond to Guardiola complaints about Villa penalty
Action Plus
Manchester City and manager Pep Guardiola received an explanation from the Premier League for the penalty won by Aston Villa last night.

City defeated Villa 2-1 on Tuesday night, though the visitors drew level through Marcus Rashford's successful penalty after Jacob Ramsey had won the spotkick.

VAR intervened to award the penalty after Ramsey appeared to have been fouled by Ruben Dias. Ref Craig Pawson waved play on, but VAR called play back and eventually awarded the spotkick.

The decision infuriated Guardiola and City's players, but the Premier League backed VAR John Brooks' decision.

They stated: "VAR checked the referee's call of no penalty to Aston Villa for a challenge by Dias on Ramsey – and deemed there was a clear trip and recommended an on-field review,' a social media post read.

"The referee overturned the original decision and awarded a penalty to Aston Villa."

