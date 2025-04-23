Ortega hails Man City matchwinner Nunes: Unbelievable player

Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega was delighted after their 2-1 win against Aston Villa.

City's win came through Matheus Nunes' injury-time strike.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ortega said afterwards: "This is a massively important win for us. The situation on the table before this game was really tight and it still is. So it was really important to get the three points.

"I felt like in the game in general, we fully deserved to win today. The way we played and the energy we had, we fully deserved it."

On Nunes, Ortega continued: "He is an unbelievable player. Especially this season when we have a lot of players playing in positions they are not used to but it seems like they are enjoying it. There was a lot of quality from us upfront."

Now for the FA Cup

City now prepare this weekend's FA Cup semifinal against Nottingham Forest.

On how much confidence it gives ahead of the FA Cup semi-final: "It gives us a lot of boost. This season has been really tough. Especially now in the last few weeks of the season.

"We have started to get the energy back and everyone is playing good and now you can see what we can do.

"The target is to finish this season as best as possible and to qualify for the Champions League."