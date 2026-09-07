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Premier League Player of the Week: Martin Odegaard helps Arsenal bypass Chelsea

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard celebrates
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard celebratesMarek Kratochvil / REUTERS / Tony O Brien

Martin Odegaard delivered a captain's performance in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Chelsea to be named Flashscore's Premier League Player of the Week.

Odegaard has looked back to his very best in the early stages of the season and that was reflected in the Gunners' latest triumph.

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The Norway star netted the winner early in the second half with a composed finish after a clever dummy by teammate Kai Havertz.

Odegaard, who notched a 9.1 player rating, also created two big chances from four key passes and recorded a game-high eight progressive passes.

Odegaard v Chelsea
Odegaard v ChelseaFlashscore

Arsenal's attention turns to the Champions League when they begin their campaign with a trip to Napoli on Wednesday.

They then return to Premier League action on Saturday away to Sunderland.

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Premier LeagueMartin OdegaardArsenalChelsea

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