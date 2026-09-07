Gabriel breaks incredible Arsenal record after going 12 games without defeat to Chelsea

Arsenal defender Gabriel has become the first player to become unbeaten against Chelsea in 12 games.

The Gunners are second in the Premier League table with nine points, the same as Manchester City after coming from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.

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Gabriel played a leading role at the back against Chelsea and despite conceding to Morgan Rogers early on, he locked down the defence and held off the Blues with a solid performance.

That match was the 12th time that Gabriel has played against the Blues and OptaJoe data editor Harvey Downes revealed after the game that 12 games is the most an Arsenal player has ever played against Chelsea without suffering defeat.

The Brazilian also has just 2 draws against Chelsea, the lowest amount for any other Arsenal player on the list which shows how ruthless the club have been since Gabriel’s introduction to the side in September 2020.

Despite such a fine statistic, Gabriel was lucky to have not been sent off against Chelsea over the weekend.

Gabriel had gone to ground as he tussled for the ball with Jorrel Hato but in his attempts to poke the ball towards goal, his boot connected with Emi Martinez's face.

Gabriel had made contact as he swiped his leg at the ball whilst on the floor but referee Chris Kavanagh decided not to act on the event which could have seen the defender sent off.

The only two teams with maximum points after three games are Arsenal and Manchester City in what is shaping up to be another thrilling title race.