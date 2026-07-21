Premier League new boys Ipswich Town chase Morocco World Cup star

Ipswich Town are on course for several new signings ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

The Tractor Boys bounced straight back to the top-flight following their relegation in 2025 as they finished second in the EFL Championship back in May.

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New boss Gary O'Neil has already spent over £30M in the summer transfer window after landing deals for Cedric Kipre, Chuba Akpom and Emersonn and the former Wolves manager is looking for more defensive strength in his squad.

As per French transfer source Footmercato, O'Neil is now on the verge of bringing in Issa Diop from Fulham, as part of a four-year contract for the 29-year-old.

Diop has eight seasons of Premier League football under his belt, after four campaigns at West Ham United before joining Fulham in 2022, and he will add vital experience to O'Neil's defence.

With less than year remaining on his contract, Diop has made the call to move on from Craven Cottage in a £10M deal, following his 2026 FIFA World Cup heroics with Morocco.

Diop was ever present in the Atlas Lions run to the quarter-finals after his late equaliser against the Netherlands in the first knockout phase powered their progression.