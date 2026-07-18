Fulham close in on deal for Trabzonspor defender Nwaiwu

Fulham are on the verge of signing Trabzonspor defender Chibuike Nwaiwu in a deal that could be worth €30 million.

According to Sky Sport, the Premier League club have submitted a €27 million offer, while Trabzonspor are holding out for €30 million.

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The two clubs are believed to be close to reaching an agreement, with the transfer expected to be completed early next week.

The 22-year-old Nigerian centre-back is set to sign a four-year contract at Craven Cottage once the deal is finalised.

Nwaiwu joined Trabzonspor from Austrian side Wolfsberger AC in January and quickly became a defensive mainstay.

He scored three league goals, provided one assist in 16 appearances, and helped the Black Sea Storm lift the Turkish Cup.