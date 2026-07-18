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Fulham close in on deal for Trabzonspor defender Nwaiwu

Fulham close in on deal for Trabzonspor defender Nwaiwu
Fulham close in on deal for Trabzonspor defender Nwaiwu AA/ABACA / Abaca Press / Profimedia

Fulham are on the verge of signing Trabzonspor defender Chibuike Nwaiwu in a deal that could be worth €30 million.

According to Sky Sport, the Premier League club have submitted a €27 million offer, while Trabzonspor are holding out for €30 million.

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 The two clubs are believed to be close to reaching an agreement, with the transfer expected to be completed early next week.

The 22-year-old Nigerian centre-back is set to sign a four-year contract at Craven Cottage once the deal is finalised. 

Nwaiwu joined Trabzonspor from Austrian side Wolfsberger AC in January and quickly became a defensive mainstay. 

He scored three league goals, provided one assist in 16 appearances, and helped the Black Sea Storm lift the Turkish Cup.

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Football transfersPremier LeagueChibuike NwaiwuTrabzonsporFulham

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