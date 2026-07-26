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Iraola confirms Liverpool's preseason plan for Jeremy Jacquet

Iraola confirms Liverpool's preseason plan for Jeremy Jacquet
Iraola confirms Liverpool's preseason plan for Jeremy JacquetProfimedia

It was a mixed bag of news for Andoni Iraola at full time as he kicked off his Liverpool tenure with a 4-2 preseason win over Sunderland in Nashville.

A Reds team made up of experienced stars and emerging young talent looked fresh and assured at Geodis Park as fans finally got a glimpse of what Liverpool could look like under their new boss.

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Joe Gomez's early injury was a point of frustration for Iraola, and further highlights the need for defensive reinforcements in the summer window, with Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate both moving on.

Virgil van Dijk is still away on his summer break and Giovanni Leoni remains in recovery following an ACL injury last season.

18-year-old's Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Mor Talla N'diaye could now start Liverpool's next preseason game - up against Wrexham on July 29th - with Iraola cautious over new signing Jeremy Jacquet following a shoulder problem ahead his summer move to Anfield.

"With Jeremy we decided to take it easy with him. He's had a lot of months without playing and he's been training very well, but we're going to take it easy with him.

"He will play probably in the last game of this tour and he will have time to have minutes."

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Andoni IraolaJeremy JacquetLiverpoolPremier League

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